Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 34,161 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,161 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 629,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Peoples Group partnership to build Canada’s next‑generation payments platform — expands Fiserv’s instant‑payments footprint and access to Canadian rails, supporting revenue growth in payments. Peoples Group Teams with Fiserv

Peoples Group partnership to build Canada’s next‑generation payments platform — expands Fiserv’s instant‑payments footprint and access to Canadian rails, supporting revenue growth in payments. Positive Sentiment: New product rollouts: INDX real‑time USD settlement for digital asset firms and an integrated government payments solution (with Can/Am) — signals new revenue streams and tech differentiation in high‑growth real‑time and digital‑asset payments niches. Activist Pressure and Instant‑Payments Bets

New product rollouts: INDX real‑time USD settlement for digital asset firms and an integrated government payments solution (with Can/Am) — signals new revenue streams and tech differentiation in high‑growth real‑time and digital‑asset payments niches. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating with an $85 price target after Fiserv beat Q4 results — provides analyst support for upside and a visible bullish voice on the stock. RBC Capital Reiterates Rating

RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating with an $85 price target after Fiserv beat Q4 results — provides analyst support for upside and a visible bullish voice on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined ~14.8% in February to ~14.26M shares (≈2.7% of float) — reduces short pressure and can lessen downside gamma in the near term.

Short interest declined ~14.8% in February to ~14.26M shares (≈2.7% of float) — reduces short pressure and can lessen downside gamma in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option buying (≈43,453 calls) — indicates speculative or hedged bullish positioning ahead of catalysts.

Unusually heavy call option buying (≈43,453 calls) — indicates speculative or hedged bullish positioning ahead of catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Activist investor Jana Partners is pressing for portfolio streamlining and sharper focus on core banking/payments — could unlock value if management follows through, but also raises execution and restructuring uncertainty. Activist Pressure and Instant‑Payments Bets

Activist investor Jana Partners is pressing for portfolio streamlining and sharper focus on core banking/payments — could unlock value if management follows through, but also raises execution and restructuring uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Articles framing Fiserv as a turnaround story highlight potential upside if execution improves, but are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Seeking Alpha Turnaround Thesis

Articles framing Fiserv as a turnaround story highlight potential upside if execution improves, but are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target from $71 to $65 and moved to a Hold — reduces near‑term analyst upside and may weigh on sentiment among more conservative investors. Truist Lowers Price Target

Truist cut its price target from $71 to $65 and moved to a Hold — reduces near‑term analyst upside and may weigh on sentiment among more conservative investors. Negative Sentiment: Broyhill Asset Management disclosed selling Fiserv due to “lack of analyzability” — a notable institutional exit that could signal concerns among some value managers. Broyhill Sold Fiserv

Broyhill Asset Management disclosed selling Fiserv due to “lack of analyzability” — a notable institutional exit that could signal concerns among some value managers. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley lowered expectations for Fiserv — another voice trimming outlook that adds to mixed analyst views and could cap near‑term momentum. B. Riley Lowers Expectations

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Zacks Research raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

