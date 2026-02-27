Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,348,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,202,000 after buying an additional 611,135 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 33.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 104,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

