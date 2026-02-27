Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 265,984 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 265,984 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.8% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $85,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,737,557,000 after purchasing an additional 820,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,001,063,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,205,927,000 after buying an additional 301,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Evercore increased their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

TJX opened at $158.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

