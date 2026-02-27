Dakota Wealth Management Invests $672,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue: diluted EPS $1.43 vs. $1.24 consensus; revenue $1.80B vs. $1.79B consensus — revenue +10.1% year/year and EPS up ~37% y/y. Strong results and margin expansion cited on the earnings release and slide deck.

Nuuly rental business accelerating — reported ~42% growth, beating sales/subscriber targets and helping diversify revenue and improve margins. This is highlighted as a strategic growth driver.

Namesake Urban Outfitters stores have turned around and are now a material contributor to top-line gains, supporting sustained brand momentum. Coverage and post‑earnings writeups highlight this retail improvement.

Analysts and commentary dig into line‑item metrics and outlook ahead of FY27 — Zacks and others point to brand divergence and note margin expansion that may continue into FY27, but incremental guidance detail is limited in public pieces.

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $80 to $75 and set an "equal weight" rating — a modestly negative signal on near‑term upside even after the beat.

Some pre‑earnings analyst caution (coverage noted possible lower Q4 earnings) shows there was skepticism heading into results; while the company beat, lingering caution could temper further multiple expansion until guidance clarity is provided.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $657,976.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,933,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,337,059.50. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $752,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,449,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,181,642.50. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 582,850 shares of company stock worth $44,058,464. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Featured Articles

