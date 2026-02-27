Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $33.19 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,280 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.5% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,671. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,630.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EA opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

See Also

