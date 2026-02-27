Erste Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,375 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $66,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 38.4% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

NYSE ABBV opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

