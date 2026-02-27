S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 8.9% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,656,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $437.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $625.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.