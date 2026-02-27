International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after purchasing an additional 724,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,076,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,122,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded IBM from "Sell" to "Neutral," helping spark buyer interest and supporting a short-term rebound.

Positive Sentiment: IBM won a Department of War contract (ceiling ~$112M) to modernize electronic shelf labels, a concrete services win that supports revenue visibility in its consulting/systems business.

Positive Sentiment: Company directors made small open-market purchases (including Michael Miebach and Michelle Howard), a signal of insider confidence that can bolster investor sentiment after volatility.

Positive Sentiment: Several analyst notes and deep-dive pieces argue the recent selloff was overdone given strong Q4 results, record free cash flow and strategic AI/cloud assets — supporting a recovery narrative.

Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $247 and set an "equal weight" rating, which moderates expectations and keeps upside capped near current levels.

Neutral Sentiment: IBM published its 2026 X‑Force Threat Intelligence Index (ransomware surge and AI-accelerated attacks), which underlines both growing cybersecurity demand (opportunity) and rising threat landscape (risk).

Negative Sentiment: The principal near-term downside remains AI-startup disruption fears after Anthropic's Claude Code claim (automation of COBOL modernization) triggered a sharp selloff; the market is still weighing how quickly enterprise modernization demand could change.

NYSE:IBM opened at $242.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

