Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $79.11 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.8% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $79,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,726,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,719 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after buying an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,889,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $437.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.80 and its 200 day moving average is $503.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

