Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $50,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $381.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Key Stories Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: New product release — CrowdStrike announced general availability of FalconID, a phishing‑resistant, risk‑aware MFA extension for the Falcon platform that directly targets AI‑accelerated credential phishing. This strengthens identity security positioning and revenue optionality. Article Title

New product release — CrowdStrike announced general availability of FalconID, a phishing‑resistant, risk‑aware MFA extension for the Falcon platform that directly targets AI‑accelerated credential phishing. This strengthens identity security positioning and revenue optionality. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships & integrations — CrowdStrike partnered with VAST Data to secure the AI data lifecycle and announced Splashtop integration to simplify Falcon deployment/ops. Partnerships accelerate enterprise adoption and embed Falcon into AI/cloud stacks. Article Title

Strategic partnerships & integrations — CrowdStrike partnered with VAST Data to secure the AI data lifecycle and announced Splashtop integration to simplify Falcon deployment/ops. Partnerships accelerate enterprise adoption and embed Falcon into AI/cloud stacks. Positive Sentiment: Event & investor visibility — CrowdStrike scheduled investor-conference participation and Fal.Con Gov (March 18) to showcase AI-defense leadership to government and institutional buyers — positive for pipeline and gov’t contracts. Article Title

Event & investor visibility — CrowdStrike scheduled investor-conference participation and Fal.Con Gov (March 18) to showcase AI-defense leadership to government and institutional buyers — positive for pipeline and gov’t contracts. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media & influencer commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted CrowdStrike favorably (calling it “killing it”), and bullish pieces argue recent AI-driven sell-off is an overreaction, which can attract buyers. Article Title

Bullish media & influencer commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted CrowdStrike favorably (calling it “killing it”), and bullish pieces argue recent AI-driven sell-off is an overreaction, which can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings/estimates focus — Wall Street preview pieces from Zacks/Yahoo dig into Q4 (Jan 2026) metric estimates; useful for monitoring guidance beats/misses but not market-moving until results. Article Title

Earnings/estimates focus — Wall Street preview pieces from Zacks/Yahoo dig into Q4 (Jan 2026) metric estimates; useful for monitoring guidance beats/misses but not market-moving until results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions — JPMorgan cut its price target (582→472) but kept an overweight rating; that is cautiously constructive but reduces upside assumptions. Article Title

Mixed analyst actions — JPMorgan cut its price target (582→472) but kept an overweight rating; that is cautiously constructive but reduces upside assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Evercore cut its PT to $375 (equal‑weight), Stifel trimmed its target, and outlets report pessimistic forecasts from Oppenheimer and TD Cowen; these actions pressured the stock recently. Article Title

Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Evercore cut its PT to $375 (equal‑weight), Stifel trimmed its target, and outlets report pessimistic forecasts from Oppenheimer and TD Cowen; these actions pressured the stock recently. Negative Sentiment: AI vendor news sparked a sell-off — Anthropic/“Claude” announcements earlier in the week triggered fears AI could disrupt cybersecurity vendors, prompting rapid share weakness before the rebound. That remains a short‑term risk if AI narratives turn negative again. Article Title

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.