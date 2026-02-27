Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 135,300 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of Pure Storage worth $40,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Pure Storage by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 40.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Susquehanna set a $105.00 target price on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

PSTG opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $964.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong guidance — PSTG reported its first $1B quarter, revenue up ~20% year/year, adjusted EPS above estimates, and Q1/FY27 revenue guidance ahead of Street expectations; this underpins the re-rating opportunity tied to durable hyperscale momentum. PSTG Beats on Q4 Earnings & Sales

Q4 beat and strong guidance — PSTG reported its first $1B quarter, revenue up ~20% year/year, adjusted EPS above estimates, and Q1/FY27 revenue guidance ahead of Street expectations; this underpins the re-rating opportunity tied to durable hyperscale momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strategic rebrand and acquisition — the company rebranded to “Everpure” and announced a deal to buy 1touch to add data discovery/semantic/context/security capabilities, signaling a shift from hardware-centric storage toward data intelligence/AI-enabled services. That strategy can expand addressable market and margin optionality. Everpure Rebrand And 1touch Deal

Strategic rebrand and acquisition — the company rebranded to “Everpure” and announced a deal to buy 1touch to add data discovery/semantic/context/security capabilities, signaling a shift from hardware-centric storage toward data intelligence/AI-enabled services. That strategy can expand addressable market and margin optionality. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Barclays raised its price target to $81 (equal-weight) and Wedbush reiterated an Outperform, providing institutional validation that some firms see upside from the strategic shift and beat. Barclays PT Raise Wedbush Reiterates Outperform

Analyst support — Barclays raised its price target to $81 (equal-weight) and Wedbush reiterated an Outperform, providing institutional validation that some firms see upside from the strategic shift and beat. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosure — company posted the formal press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript detailing results, RPO growth >40%, and strategy execution; useful for due diligence but not an immediate directional catalyst on its own. Earnings PR Slide Deck

Corporate disclosure — company posted the formal press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript detailing results, RPO growth >40%, and strategy execution; useful for due diligence but not an immediate directional catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting sell-side view — UBS raised its price target modestly to $63 but kept a “sell” rating, which supplies a nearby low anchor for sellers and may amplify downside pressure into the stock. UBS PT Raise

Conflicting sell-side view — UBS raised its price target modestly to $63 but kept a “sell” rating, which supplies a nearby low anchor for sellers and may amplify downside pressure into the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical headwinds and heavy volume — PSTG trades at a high P/E, sits below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, and is seeing elevated volume today, all of which can accelerate downward moves as investors lock in gains after the earlier post-earnings rally.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,441,209.74. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

