Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $57,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,553,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

