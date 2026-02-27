Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $100,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems
In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.
Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and AI-driven networking momentum — Cisco beat Q2 estimates (revenue up ~9.7% y/y) and analysts highlight accelerating networking sales tied to AI and campus upgrades, supporting revenue and gross‑profit leverage. Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Cisco Systems and Super Micro Computers
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and workforce initiatives expand go‑to‑market — Cisco launched regional AI/security initiatives and is expanding training and hiring pathways (e.g., Networking Academy partnership with Indeed in India), which should help adoption of its software/subscription stack over time. Cisco Networking Academy and Indeed Launch Global Partnership, Debut Dedicated Career Hub for India
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Cisco recently raised the quarterly dividend, reinforcing cash‑flow strength and making the stock more attractive to income investors.
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators are debating whether multi‑year share gains leave CSCO fairly priced, creating mixed signals for new buyers. Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Fairly Priced After Strong Multi‑Year Share Price Gains?
- Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile comparisons — Market commentary (including Michael Burry’s remarks comparing Nvidia to Cisco) adds broad market noise about tech leadership cycles but does not directly change Cisco’s order book today. ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry warns Nvidia mirrors Cisco
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views — Several firms have raised targets (Citigroup, JPMorgan, Bank of America) while others remain cautious; consensus remains a moderate buy with upside to ~?$89 on average.
- Negative Sentiment: Security disclosure — Cisco disclosed that a critical bug in a widely used product has been actively exploited since 2023; the U.S. and allies urged remediation. This raises near‑term remediation costs, potential contract/renewal risk with large customers and reputational headwinds. Cisco says hackers have been exploiting a critical bug to break into big customer networks since 2023
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A senior VP disclosed a sale of ~2,179 shares, which can create short‑term perception pressure even if not large vs. institutional ownership. SEC Filing – Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Margin concerns and downgrade — At least one analyst lowered their rating to Hold over gross‑margin worries, which could limit multiple expansion if margins don’t stabilize. Erste Group Downgrades Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Hold on Margin Concerns
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
