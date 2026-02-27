Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $100,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

