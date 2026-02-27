DNB Asset Management AS Sells 975,584 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 975,584 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $341,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

