DNB Asset Management AS Sells 975,584 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 975,584 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $341,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded ORCL to Outperform with a $185 price target, calling the recent selloff a buying opportunity and citing easing OpenAI risks and long-term cloud/AI spending tailwinds. It’s time to buy Oracle shares after the sell-off, says Oppenheimer
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle extended and expanded its title partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing in a multi-year deal that highlights OCI’s role in powering race performance and a new AI-powered trackside strategy agent — a PR win that underscores Oracle’s cloud/AI product relevance. Oracle Red Bull Racing Extends Title Partnership with Oracle
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional analyst attention (price-target revisions and coverage changes) is increasing trading volume and volatility; some outlets highlight differing views on valuation and AI exposure rather than unanimous conviction. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Jumps after Catching an Analyst Upgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities class actions covering the June 12–Dec 16, 2025 period (several deadlines around April 6, 2026). The proliferation of filings increases legal overhang and could pressure the stock if cases advance. ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Oracle Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORCL
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage from The Motley Fool and other outlets flags three “red flags” — notably concerns that Oracle’s heavy capex and AI infrastructure buildout may not yet be producing commensurate revenue growth, keeping upside hinged on execution. 3 Red Flags Investors Should Consider Before Buying Oracle Stock
Oracle Price Performance
ORCL stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
