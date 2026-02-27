Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

