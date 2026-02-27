McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 84.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,587,915. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $25,661,722. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $334.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.94. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $336.94. The stock has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.57.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

