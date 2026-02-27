DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 156,487 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $62,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.