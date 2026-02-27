DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 156,487 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $62,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Uber and Joby Aviation confirmed in‑app booking and a planned commercial launch of electric air taxis in Dubai in 2026 — this is a visible step toward monetizing premium urban air mobility and differentiating Uber’s mobility network. Joby And Uber Link Air Taxi Bookings
- Positive Sentiment: The Trump administration moved to roll back a Biden‑era independent‑contractor rule, a change investors view as reducing driver‑classification risk and potential labor costs for gig platforms. Markets reacted positively to the policy shift. Uber, Lyft stocks surge as Trump scraps Biden-era contractor rule
- Positive Sentiment: Uber agreed to acquire SpotHero (parking reservations covering ~13,000 locations), expanding the app into parking and commuter/event use cases — a logical step toward a “super‑app” and new monetization. Uber Moves Into Parking in Deal to Acquire SpotHero
- Positive Sentiment: Insider signal: CFO Balaji Krishnamurthy purchased ~22,453 shares (~$1.6M), which investors often read as management confidence in the stock and outlook. SEC filing: Insider purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Uber signed a partnership with drone‑delivery startup Manna, expanding autonomous last‑mile delivery options that could lower costs and improve Eats/freight unit economics over time. Manna signs partnership with Uber
- Neutral Sentiment: Wayve raised $1.2B (with milestone capital from Uber reported), accelerating autonomous driving tech deployment — positive for long‑term AV exposure but distant from near‑term revenue. Wayve raises $1.2bn
- Neutral Sentiment: Baidu and Uber are testing Apollo Go robotaxis in Dubai — a strategic expansion of autonomous partnerships that supports Uber’s platform play but depends on regulatory approvals and scale economics. Baidu And Uber Test Apollo Go Robotaxis In Dubai
- Negative Sentiment: Driver pushback: Seattle protesters urged Uber and Lyft to stop adding drivers to an already “flooded” market; combined with reports of high empty miles, this highlights supply/demand inefficiencies that can pressure driver economics and unit margins. In Seattle protest, workers call on Uber and Lyft to stop adding new drivers
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/operational risk: Waymo’s accelerated U.S. rollout and new DMV data showing limitations for some AV partners (e.g., Nuro) underline that autonomous mobility is a contested field — faster rival deployments or underperforming partners could dent Uber’s long‑term autonomy lead. Waymo’s Robotaxis Now Being Dispatched in 10 Major U.S. Markets
UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
