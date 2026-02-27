Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $633.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.15 and a 200-day moving average of $619.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $848.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Positive Sentiment: Pre‑market commentary and newsflow showing modest gains in S&P‑500 futures and select big‑cap earnings helped lift VOO in early trading, supporting short‑term inflows into broad‑market ETFs. TipRanks 2/26

Pre‑market commentary and newsflow showing modest gains in S&P‑500 futures and select big‑cap earnings helped lift VOO in early trading, supporting short‑term inflows into broad‑market ETFs. Positive Sentiment: Similar pre‑market strength was noted the prior day as investors awaited AI‑sector catalysts and earnings, a dynamic that can prop up passive S&P‑tracking funds like VOO. TipRanks 2/25

Similar pre‑market strength was noted the prior day as investors awaited AI‑sector catalysts and earnings, a dynamic that can prop up passive S&P‑tracking funds like VOO. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators and forecasters see a possible short‑term rally in U.S. indices, which could stabilize VOO if broad‑market buying continues; however, mixed futures and economic data keep upside uncertain. FXEmpire forecast

Market commentators and forecasters see a possible short‑term rally in U.S. indices, which could stabilize VOO if broad‑market buying continues; however, mixed futures and economic data keep upside uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate on the long‑term “S&P 500 and chill” passive approach highlights continued retail demand for low‑cost S&P exposure (supportive for VOO), but some younger investors are weighing more active or thematic bets — a mix that leaves flows uncertain. Yahoo — S&P and Chill

Investor debate on the long‑term “S&P 500 and chill” passive approach highlights continued retail demand for low‑cost S&P exposure (supportive for VOO), but some younger investors are weighing more active or thematic bets — a mix that leaves flows uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Vanguard’s S&P mutual fund share classes (VFIAX, VFINX) to ETFs underscores that VOO remains the low‑cost, liquid vehicle of choice for many investors — a structural positive but not an immediate price mover. Yahoo — VFIAX Yahoo — VFINX

Coverage comparing Vanguard’s S&P mutual fund share classes (VFIAX, VFINX) to ETFs underscores that VOO remains the low‑cost, liquid vehicle of choice for many investors — a structural positive but not an immediate price mover. Negative Sentiment: A prominent write‑up flags VOO’s low distribution yield (~1.1%) and warns retirees that the ETF may not meet income needs — such narratives can drive rotation into higher‑yield products (bonds, dividend ETFs) and pressure VOO flows if income demand rises. 247WallSt — Yield Worries

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

