DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,676,476 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676,476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NU were worth $45,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in NU by 119.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $39,848,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,695,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,787 shares in the last quarter. Washington University lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 10,566,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth $10,829,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

