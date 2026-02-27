Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $49,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Very strong top‑line and segment growth — Q4 revenue rose ~44–45%, GMV and fintech (Mercado Pago) surged, and user additions accelerated; company cites AI investments as a revenue/efficiency driver.

EPS miss and margin compression: Q4 EPS (~$11.03) missed consensus, driven by higher spending (lowered free‑shipping thresholds, logistics and credit growth) — investors punished the miss and the uncertainty about when margins will recover.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,740.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,052.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,165.94. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,654.24 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the sale, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

