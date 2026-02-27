Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $81,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $3,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,940,140. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,422 shares of company stock worth $25,620,741. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $130.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying. Arista 2.0 Strategy Picks Up Steam

Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying. Positive Sentiment: Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong. 1 Underrated AI Stock to Buy

Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate. Arista Presents at Bernstein Insights

Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista’s growth story but isn’t company-specific proof. Ciena to Report Q1 Earnings

Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista’s growth story but isn’t company-specific proof. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders. Director Sells 422 Shares

Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation friction: ANET is trading below its recent moving averages on lighter volume and carries a high multiple (PE ~47). Those factors can magnify downside on profit-taking or if AI capex commentary disappoints. ANET Stock Summary & Metrics

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.