DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 88,661 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 220.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,661 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $63,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.67.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

