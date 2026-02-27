Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $50.59 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064,530 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 2.75% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $50,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $17.45 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.71). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.42% and a negative net margin of 38.34%.The business had revenue of $442.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sarepta Therapeutics this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,523. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.