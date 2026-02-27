Erste Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 0.7% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of First Solar worth $76,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 115.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $200.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.33 and a 200 day moving average of $235.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

