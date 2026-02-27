The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $375.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $373.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

