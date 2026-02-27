The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HD stock opened at $375.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $373.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.
In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus and Pro momentum: Home Depot topped Q4 estimates on EPS and emphasized that Pro/commercial customers are sustaining sales even as DIY demand softens. Home Depot shares rise as quarterly earnings clear a cautious Wall Street bar
- Positive Sentiment: Pro ecosystem resilience: industry coverage highlights Home Depot’s expanding Pro-focused services and SRS integration as a durable revenue source versus cyclical homeowner spending. Home Depot’s Pro Ecosystem Shows Resilience in Soft Market
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and falling short interest add support: the board raised the quarterly payout (small raise) and short interest dropped, removing some downside pressure from forced covering. (Company release / market data)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed-but-lean-bullish: many firms raised price targets and some upgraded ratings after the quarter, giving the stock a valuation tailwind even as others remain cautious. UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail-sector context: broader retail earnings trends show mixed signals—Home Depot anchors a stronger retail print, but sustaining that momentum into 2026 depends on housing and rates. Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Walmart, Home Depot and Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and sector jitters from peers: cautious forward commentary (including from Lowe’s) revived worries that high rates and low housing turnover will keep large discretionary projects muted—a key reason for recent selling pressure. Home Depot slides 3.2% as home-improvement outlook jitters return after rival’s cautious guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Management tone and consumer caution: CEO comments that some customers “are not investing” underscore persistent affordability headwinds that could limit a quick recovery in big-ticket remodeling. Home Depot CEO flags a disconcerting lack of faith in the American economy
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term sentiment noise: media/TV commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) and profit-taking after the earnings pop have amplified intraday selling despite the beat—a behavioral factor rather than new fundamentals. Jim Cramer Wonders Why People Are Selling Home Depot (HD) Shares
HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
