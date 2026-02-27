Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Lowered by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $163.67 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

