The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Position Cut by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37,120 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $59,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $375.02 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $373.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

