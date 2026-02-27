Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 101,401 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,401 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $57,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,902,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,580,000 after acquiring an additional 204,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,029,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,717,000 after purchasing an additional 830,337 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,669,000 after buying an additional 830,821 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

Xylem stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

