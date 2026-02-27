Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Moonpig Group Price Performance

MOON opened at GBX 221 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.87. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £688.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Moonpig Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States.

The Group’s leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

