Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.6250.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CURB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $28.21 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Curbline Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.