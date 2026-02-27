Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $647,964,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,494 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 86,263.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 567,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 177.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,269,000 after purchasing an additional 553,924 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $426.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.