22,212 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

XYL stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

