Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,202 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 954,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 97,067 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 624,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,373,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 824,735 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Trending Headlines about abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

(Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.