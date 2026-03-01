Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,202 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 954,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 97,067 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 624,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,373,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 824,735 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Gold reclaimed levels above $5,200 and posted a strong February rebound, which supports physical-gold ETFs like SGOL. Gold prices push back above $5,200; sees solid rebound in February to end month with another record
- Positive Sentiment: Sprott’s Paul Wong argues structural shifts could spur demand for a new monetary reserve system (a “Bretton Woods III”), reinforcing long-term bullish narratives for gold. ‘As the world breaks up, you’re going to need a monetary reserve system’ – Sprott’s Paul Wong
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market commentators and forecasters see bullish technical setups (pennant, Fibonacci support) and continued momentum — forecasts point to further upside and higher multi‑quarter targets, which should boost flows into SGOL. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pennant Signals Potential Upside Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday and technical analyses highlight key entry/support levels and sideways stretches; useful for traders but not necessarily directional catalysts for longer-term ETF flows. Gold market analysis for February 27 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and short-term consolidation have appeared periodically; these episodes can trigger outflows or weigh on ETF performance if sustained. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risks that could cap gold gains include a hawkish Fed or a stronger USD — analysts note these factors may limit upside even amid geopolitical safe-haven bids. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
