iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,168,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 546,854 shares.The stock last traded at $38.23 and had previously closed at $38.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $587.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

