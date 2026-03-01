Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,957 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3,040.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 249.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 229.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $81.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

