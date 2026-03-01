Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

