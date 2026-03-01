Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 402,856 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 29th total of 650,629 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $17.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
