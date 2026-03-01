Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 402,856 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 29th total of 650,629 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,129,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 2,096,838 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,192,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,509 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,561.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 838,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 787,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,912,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,333,000 after purchasing an additional 752,732 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.