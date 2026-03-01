Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,827 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 29th total of 41,982 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 160,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BSMV opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

