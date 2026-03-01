Cache Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,533 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large buyback and AI roadmap — Shopify announced a US$2 billion share buyback and introduced agentic storefronts plus the Universal Commerce Protocol, signaling aggressive capital return and a push to embed AI into merchants’ stacks, which can support revenue and margin expansion over time. Shopify Buyback And AI Push Test Valuation And Growth Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: GMV growth and AI integration — Portfolio commentary and independent coverage point to reaccelerating GMV coupled with deeper AI integration, reinforcing the case that product-led improvements are translating into merchant activity and payment/fulfillment revenue. Shopify (SHOP) GMV Growth Reaccelerates as AI Integration Strengthens Investment Case
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry AI tooling evolution — Third‑party AI imaging and product-fidelity advances (Rewarx Studio) highlight broader e‑commerce tooling improvements that benefit platforms like Shopify indirectly; helpful for merchant UX but not an immediate revenue catalyst. How Rewarx Studio AI is Solving the Fidelity Crisis in AI Product Photography: A Data-Driven Leap Across Global E-commerce Brands
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest and coverage — Multiple retail analyst/coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha comparisons) are driving attention and search volume; these increase liquidity and volatility but offer mixed buy/sell signals. Is Trending Stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut and valuation pressure — Jefferies lowered its price target (from $160 to $125), citing softer software-sector multiples and valuation risk; with SHOP trading well above its 52‑week low and still a high P/E, this weighs on near-term sentiment. Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) Target Price Lowered Amid Lower Software Valuation Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking after recent run and technicals — The stock’s drop comes amid a recent run-up, lower intraday volume versus average, and price sitting below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can trigger momentum-driven selling. Why Shopify (SHOP) Stock Is Up Today
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19.
Shopify Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
