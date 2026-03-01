Cache Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,533 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Get Shopify alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.