Aviso Financial Inc. Has $132.69 Million Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Aviso Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up 5.4% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aviso Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $132,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

TD opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.52%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

