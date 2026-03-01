Cache Advisors LLC Acquires 3,881 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cache Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 5.9% of Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

