Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 27,126 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 3.0% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aviso Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $75,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 83.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,301,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,093 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,976 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 804,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,785,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.The company had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.87%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.