Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 83,851 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

