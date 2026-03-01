Cache Advisors LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cache Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.5% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.19 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.96.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

