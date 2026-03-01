Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 4,259 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up approximately 3.1% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $75,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SAP by 246.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded SAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays set a $283.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

NYSE:SAP opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.43. The stock has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $189.22 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

