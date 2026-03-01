BTIG Research Cuts Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $13.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARS

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $512.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $153,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 243,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,984.90. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $329,116.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,369.09. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cars.com by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Cars.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Cars.com this week:

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.