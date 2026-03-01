Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $10.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. TD Cowen cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $130,762.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,904.68. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,483.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and narrower loss — Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp. Teladoc Tops Q4 Earnings

Q4 beat and narrower loss — Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp. Positive Sentiment: Medium‑term revenue guidance and strategic initiatives — Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi‑year growth narrative beyond the quarter. 2026 Revenue Projection

Medium‑term revenue guidance and strategic initiatives — Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi‑year growth narrative beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst support remains — Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels. Analyst Reviews

Some analyst support remains — Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and metrics — Management’s earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call details and metrics — Management’s earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance and outlook caution — Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short‑term growth and profitability. Q4 & Guidance Release

Near‑term guidance and outlook caution — Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short‑term growth and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — Several firms trimmed targets (examples: BMO to $5.00, Leerink to $5.50, Cowen/Wells Fargo/Stifel to $6.00 ranges), and some moved to market‑perform/hold — this fresh downdraft from sell‑side revisions pressures sentiment despite the beat. Analyst Target Moves

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

