Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after buying an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after acquiring an additional 305,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $781.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $771.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

