Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $7.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on C3.ai in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.87.

Shares of AI opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 141.35%.The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 511,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $5,966,795.12. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,740.92. The trade was a 41.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $3,185,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 924,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,443.44. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock worth $24,970,674. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 103,058 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

