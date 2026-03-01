Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PKG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PKG opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.34%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter worth $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Atlas FRM LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,821,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.